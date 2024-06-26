Wawa Salutes Everyday Heroes With Annual Hoagie Day

During the event, Wawa will distribute 15,000 free turkey hoagies to the public, as well as donate 10,000 hoagies to Philabundance, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center. In addition, Wawa will sponsor free admissions all day to Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.

The inaugural Hoagie Day was held in 1992, when the hoagie was proclaimed the "Official Sandwich of Philadelphia" by then-Mayor Ed Rendell. Since its inception, the event has always focused on honoring military service members.

This year will continue the tradition, as Wawa celebrates its ongoing partnership with the USO, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of military servicemembers and their families. The Wawa Foundation plans to make a formal check presentation of $900,000 from Wawa's in-store customer fundraising campaign to support the organization's programs, while USO Regional President Rebecca Parkes will share acceptance remarks.

Hoagie Day will also feature a doubleheader "Hoagies for Heroes" competition emceed by 93.3 WMMR's Preston and Casey, where Philadelphia's police officers and firefighters will face off in a hoagie-building competition to benefit charities of their choice. Members of the PA Army National Guard and Pennsylvania Air National Guard will then go head-to-head in a competition of their own to benefit the USO. Wawa will make individual contributions of $3,000 to the charities of all four teams.

In addition to the local celebration in Philadelphia, all 1,050 Wawa stores across its operating area will participate in Hoagie Day by making a donation of 30 hoagies to everyday heroes serving their local communities for a total donation of 30,000 hoagies chainwide.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.