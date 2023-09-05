Wawa's EV Charging Network Reaches 150 C-stores

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. hit two milestones in its support for electric vehicles (EV) and their drivers. The convenience store chain reached its 150th store offering EV charging across its operating area, and launched its first battery-electric truck in partnership with Penske Logistics.

The retailer has continued to increase the number of stores hosting EV charging stations in order to create greater access for EV drivers, the company said. Wawa began hosting EV charging in 2017 and has continued to expand through partnerships with EVgo— and its coupon program EVgo Advantage— ChargePoint and Electrify America

Wawa currently offers Tesla Superchargers, as well as EV chargers with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, and has hosted more than 6 million charging sessions across its network since 2017. According to the company, Wawa stores host more Tesla Superchargers than any other retail chain in North America.

"It gives us great pride to cut a ribbon on our 150th store offering EV charging faster than we anticipated, and to continue to grow the number of stores we have hosting EV charging," said Brian Schaller, Wawa president. "We're also thrilled to spread our wings in the electric vehicle space by testing our first electric truck with Penske that will allow us to learn more about our continued efforts to have a positive impact on our EV journey."

The partnership with Penske will allow the c-store chain to operate a Freightliner eCascadia battery-electric truck as part of a six-month pilot program. This is the first electric truck used in Wawa's history and the first Penske truck of its kind in the Philadelphia region. The companies plan to use the pilot to learn more about the emerging technology to consider future application or expansion to its delivery fleet.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.