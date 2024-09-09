 Skip to main content

We Card Reaffirms Commitment to Helping Retailers Fights Underage Tobacco Use

C-store retailers are encouraged to use the month of September to train or re-train employees on new tobacco age restrictions.
We Card Awareness Month 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. — Now in its 29th year, the We Card Program will use the month of September to shine a light on the "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products and encourage retailers to make employee training a top priority.

We Card focuses on the training of frontline store employees to boost compliance with federal, state and local laws, especially in regards to prohibited access by underage consumers to tobacco and alcoholic products.

"There are lots of changes in laws, regulations and age restricted products sold at retail. In September, we kick off Awareness Month with a focus on elements that help reduce underage access: effective employee training that ensures retail employees are trained-and-confident and ready to deny underage purchase attempts of tobacco, vaping and nicotine pouch products," said Doug Anderson, president of We Card.

So far, 20 state governors plan to boost the awareness campaign by issuing proclamations in support of the program, with more expected to participate through the end of September.

Legal compliance with federal, state and local laws is an important part of "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only just last month updated its age requirements for tobacco sales, even as it still regularly conducts compliance checks and store inspections to the tune of 9,000 store visits per month.

During Awareness Month, We Card strongly encourages retailers to take these five steps to better prepare their frontline staff:

  • Train all newly-hired employees and re-train veteran employees using comprehensive eLearning training, either store developed or offered through We Card. This should include information on new FDA and state law requirements, as well as role playing practice at carding. 
  • Update in-store signage and training materials to ensure the store communicates to customers (and reminds employees too) of the "We Card" message. 
  • Gauge employee performance through mystery shopping checks to confirm employees are properly "carding" or scanning IDs. 
  • Compare store practices against We Card's Guide to Best Practices, available free online.
  • Join in on We Card's campaign to raise awareness of the underage access problem of "social sourcing." Social sourcing allows underage users to access tobacco products through bumming, borrowing or getting an adult to purchase on their behalf. 

Retailers may order free campaign kits and 2025 age-of-purchase calendars here.

