We Card Reaffirms Commitment to Helping Retailers Fights Underage Tobacco Use
So far, 20 state governors plan to boost the awareness campaign by issuing proclamations in support of the program, with more expected to participate through the end of September.
Legal compliance with federal, state and local laws is an important part of "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only just last month updated its age requirements for tobacco sales, even as it still regularly conducts compliance checks and store inspections to the tune of 9,000 store visits per month.
During Awareness Month, We Card strongly encourages retailers to take these five steps to better prepare their frontline staff:
- Train all newly-hired employees and re-train veteran employees using comprehensive eLearning training, either store developed or offered through We Card. This should include information on new FDA and state law requirements, as well as role playing practice at carding.
- Update in-store signage and training materials to ensure the store communicates to customers (and reminds employees too) of the "We Card" message.
- Gauge employee performance through mystery shopping checks to confirm employees are properly "carding" or scanning IDs.
- Compare store practices against We Card's Guide to Best Practices, available free online.
- Join in on We Card's campaign to raise awareness of the underage access problem of "social sourcing." Social sourcing allows underage users to access tobacco products through bumming, borrowing or getting an adult to purchase on their behalf.
Retailers may order free campaign kits and 2025 age-of-purchase calendars here.