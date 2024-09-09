We Card Reaffirms Commitment to Helping Retailers Fights Underage Tobacco Use

ARLINGTON, Va. — Now in its 29th year, the We Card Program will use the month of September to shine a light on the "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products and encourage retailers to make employee training a top priority.

We Card focuses on the training of frontline store employees to boost compliance with federal, state and local laws, especially in regards to prohibited access by underage consumers to tobacco and alcoholic products.

"There are lots of changes in laws, regulations and age restricted products sold at retail. In September, we kick off Awareness Month with a focus on elements that help reduce underage access: effective employee training that ensures retail employees are trained-and-confident and ready to deny underage purchase attempts of tobacco, vaping and nicotine pouch products," said Doug Anderson, president of We Card.