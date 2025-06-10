 Skip to main content

Weigel's Honored for Customer Engagement Initiatives

A Platinum win for the chain's NIL partnership highlights the retailers' connection with the communities it serves.
Danielle Romano
Weigel's Loyalty360 Awards 2025

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. earned recognition for its customer engagement initiatives.

The convenience store chain was recently honored with three 2025 Loyalty360 Awards during Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo, held May 22 in Orlando, Fla. The awards recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

Weigel's was honored in the following categories:

Competing against some of the biggest loyalty programs across all industries, these wins mark a defining moment for Weigel's and affirm the power of regional innovation driven by community, creativity and culture, the company stated.

"We've built a loyalty program that's grounded in people first — our guests, our team members and our partners," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty. "Being recognized in three categories is a reflection of the heart and collaboration behind everything we do."

According to Weigel's, these awards were made possible thanks to the work of the chain's internal teams and the expertise of its partners at NewFrame Creative and Rovertown, whose creativity and technology helped bring the retailer's vision to life. From gamified engagement to campus-connected storytelling, Weigel's campaigns continue to elevate how convenience retail can build lasting relationships, the company said.

"This Platinum win represents everything we believe in — taking bold ideas and turning them into real value for our guests," said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing and merchandising. "Our NIL campaign wasn't just a promotion. It was a statement about who we are, what we care about, and how deeply we connect with the communities we serve."

The complete list of Loyalty360 Awards winners is available here.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. It operates 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

