Weigel's Honored for Customer Engagement Initiatives

"We've built a loyalty program that's grounded in people first — our guests, our team members and our partners," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty. "Being recognized in three categories is a reflection of the heart and collaboration behind everything we do."

According to Weigel's, these awards were made possible thanks to the work of the chain's internal teams and the expertise of its partners at NewFrame Creative and Rovertown, whose creativity and technology helped bring the retailer's vision to life. From gamified engagement to campus-connected storytelling, Weigel's campaigns continue to elevate how convenience retail can build lasting relationships, the company said.

"This Platinum win represents everything we believe in — taking bold ideas and turning them into real value for our guests," said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing and merchandising. "Our NIL campaign wasn't just a promotion. It was a statement about who we are, what we care about, and how deeply we connect with the communities we serve."

The complete list of Loyalty360 Awards winners is available here.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. It operates 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.