Weigel's Introduces myWeigel's Rewards Card Program

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's teamed up with Outsite Networks Inc. (ONI) to launch its new myWeigel's Rewards Card customer loyalty program.

"ONI's program was selected for many reasons, including its ability to seamlessly integrate with Weigel's current POS and payment platform," said Charlotte Havely, director of marketing for Weigel's. "Most compelling is ONI's forward-looking program that addresses how consumers expect to be rewarded for being a loyal customer."

The retailer tapped ONI after an extensive vetting process over several months of research.

"ONI's program makes it easy for our on-the-go guest to take full advantage of our loyalty program, targeting mobile platforms and embracing the digital world with a mobile app and mobile payment," Havely said. "We are also able to collect demographic and purchase behavior with each loyalty member, enabling us to elevate our marketing programs to a more personable and individualized level."

ONI, a Virginia-based company, is a third party outside national provider of loyalty programs. It has focused exclusively on the convenience store industry for more than 18 years.

"We are excited to be working with Weigel's and their marketing team," said Tim Balzer, vice president of sales and marketing for ONI. "Our ability to provide them with the flexibility they desired in their program, plus our customer analytics to aid in their ability to promote customer relevant messages and offers was instrumental to our being the right fit."

According to Weigel's, customer loyalty programs are integral in today's multifaceted marketing and advertising arena. Through email, targeted rewards, as well as various other tools, retailers can reward with immediate discounts and offers.

"The 'surprise and delight' of instant gratification fits with our desire to reward our most loyal fans," Havely added. "We are glad to have ONI as our loyalty partner."

Weigel's operates 66 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery within a 100-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell.