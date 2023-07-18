Confectioner PIM Brands Inc. is promoting a new fruit snack in its line-up of brands, Welch's Zero Sugar Fruity Bites. The new offerings are chewy, fruity and 100 percent sugar-free, with 25 percent fewer calories than the original Welch's Fruit Snacks. The treats are also fat-free, gluten-free, aspartame-free and contain no preservatives. Welch's Zero Sugar Fruity Bites are available in three varieties — Mixed Fruit, Berries 'n Cherries and Island Fruits — with a retail price of approximately $3.99 per 3-ounce peg bags. Other packaging formats will roll out later in the year into early 2024.