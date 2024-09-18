Welch's Zero Sugar Juice Line

Welch’s introduces a Zero Sugar Juice Line, offering both refrigerated and shelf-stable options. Two refrigerated varieties, Passion Fruit and Grape, are available in 59-ounce cartons. Three shelf-stable varieties — Tropical Punch, Strawberry and Concord Grape — are available in either multiserve 64-ounce containers or single-serve 10-ounce sizes. Each serving of Welch's Zero Sugar Juice contains zero grams of sugar and provides 20% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C. All flavors are now available at retailers nationwide, and the launch coincides with the company's "You Gotta Sip It, To Get It" marketing campaign.