White Bison Adds Winter Flavors to Coffee Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Bison Coffee introduced new coffee offerings for the 2024 winter season, alongside some returning, limited-edition fan favorites.

The new flavors, now available throughout middle Tennessee and northern Alabama, include:

Cinnamon Beehive Latte : Available hot or iced, the limited-time drink pairs the sweetness of honey with a heavy dose of cinnamon.

Vanilla Rooibos Tea Latte : The returning hot Rooibos latte is caffeine free, and features strong notes of vanilla combined with honey and caramel.

Honey Nut Macchiato : A new approach to the macchiato, the specialty item comes hot or iced and features espresso on top decorated with a hatch pattern of real honey drizzle. Under the coffee topping, the milk picks up notes of salty caramel, roasted hazelnut and vanilla.

Though White Bison, Tri Star Energy's retail coffee brand, is concentrating on its winter time options, other retailers in the convenience store channel have focus their seasonal offerings on the biggest game in February — Super Bowl LXVIII. Between Feb. 9-11, 7-Eleven Inc.'s 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations are offering deals on game day favorites, such as $5 pizzas and $15 off orders made through the 7NOW app of $30 or more. Rutter's is also extending its Game Day Bundles even beyond the NFL championship, with customers able to get discounts on chicken wings, fries, subs and more through specific packages through March 16.

Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the northern Alabama market.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates White Bison and the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners. It also supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.