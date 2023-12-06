White Bison Coffee & Twice Daily Bring Holiday Flavors to Coffee Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy's retail coffee brand White Bison Coffee has launched its specialized flavors for the holiday season across middle Tennessee and north Alabama.

The winter drinks include:

The Holiday Cookie Latte , a hot or iced buttery espresso latte flavored with candied almond and vanilla notes and topped with whipped cream and red sprinkles.

The Ginger Snap Latte , available hot or iced and which mixes notes of ginger and cinnamon candy before getting topped with whipped cream and a ginger graham cracker for added warmth.

The Mint Mocha , which includes a mellow minty chocolate with whipped cream and red sanding sugar and is available in frappe, hot or iced. It uses 1883 Peppermint syrup for a cooling effect on the rich Hollander Chocolate.

The Holiday Blend, a Kenyan and Ethiopian medium roast blend now available as a drip coffee in-store or as beans in a newly redesigned bag.

Twice Daily will also be joining in the spirit of the season with its 12 Days of Christmas for its loyalty app members. From Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, guests can receive daily rewards that are only available in the Twice Daily Rewards app.

White Bison joins other retailers who have brought back winter favorites and deals for the holidays. This includes 7-Eleven Inc., which launched its Peppermint Bark Coffee and Winter Wonderland Cocoa for the season; Wawa Inc., which brought back Free Coffee Tuesdays for its loyalty members; and Pilot Co., which introduced special deals for professional drivers, including on seasonal beverages.

Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Ave. South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the northern Alabama market.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.