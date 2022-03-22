Advertisement
White Claw Hard Seltzer Passion Fruit

The tropical flavor delivers a blend of sweetness and tartness.
Passion Fruit is the newest flavor addition to the White Claw Hard Seltzer line. It will replace Mango in the second edition of the White Claw Variety Pack, which also includes Watermelon, Lemon and Tangerine varieties. Crafted through the brand's proprietary BrewPure process, White Claw Hard Seltzer Passion Fruit offers consumers a clean, balanced and refreshing taste that features a combination of sweetness and the right amount of tartness found in the popular tropical fruit, according to the maker. 

