White Claw Surf Variety Pack

White Claw Hard Seltzer introduces its first full-flavor offering from the brand. White Claw Surf features "a collision of flavors for sensational refreshment," according to the maker. Available in a 12-can variety pack, White Claw Surf is being launched in four flavor combinations: Citrus Yuzu Smash, Tropical Pomelo Smash, Watermelon Lime Smash, and Wildberry Acai Smash. Each variety is crafted using White Claw’s BrewPure process, has a 5 percent ABV, contains 100 calories, and is gluten free. White Claw Surf beverages are available nationwide.