Swedish Match's White Owl brand is expanding its Limited Edition FoilFresh franchise to include White Owl Spiked Lemonade cigarillos. The newest variety has a refreshing taste with just a little bit extra, according to the company, which describes the tobacco product as "a little bit sweet, a little bit tart, and a whole lot of delicious." White Owl Spiked Lemonade cigarillos began shipping last month and are available in "2 for 99 cents", "2 for 1.49" and "Save on 2" formats.