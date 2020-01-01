White Owl Swirl: Chocolate & Vanilla Cigarillos feature two popular flavors in one. The pairing is highlighted in an eye-catching, dual-colored wrapper created by the brand's Dominican Republic team. The product is slated to arrive in stores nationwide in early January and will be available in either a “2 for 99¢” or “Save on 2” format, allowing for retail pricing flexibility. To commemorate the release, Swedish Match is holding a "Share Your Swirl and Win" sweepstakes that encourages consumers to share their Swirl pictures via a QR code, which automatically takes them to the White Owl brand website.