Following the launch of White Owl Swirl Chocolate & Vanilla Cigarillos, White Owl is bringing a new limited-edition Swirl variety to the market. White Owl Swirl Triple Grape Cigarillos, which will launch on Jan. 3, 2022, blend red, black and green grape flavors, complementing the triple wrapper. The new product will be available in competitive "2 for 99¢" and "Save on 2" formats that allow for retail pricing flexibility. White Owl Swirl Triple Grape Cigarillos will be part of the launch of an all-new consumer loyalty program, White Owl Bird Bucks, with points redeemable for exclusive White Owl merchandise.