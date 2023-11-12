12/11/2023
Whoa Dough Snack Bars
After successful partnerships in the grocery space, the brand brings its cookie dough bars to the convenience store market.
Whoa Dough introduces its vegan cookie dough snack bars into the convenience channel in seven flavors: Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Brownie Batter. The bars are available as single flavors or in a variety pack. Made with no artificial ingredients, each Whoa Dough Cookie Dough Snack Bar contains 140 to 170 calories per serving, 4 to 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than 10 grams of sugar. They are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, OU Kosher and Non-GMO Project verified.