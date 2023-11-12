Whoa Dough Snack Bars

Whoa Dough introduces its vegan cookie dough snack bars into the convenience channel in seven flavors: Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Brownie Batter. The bars are available as single flavors or in a variety pack. Made with no artificial ingredients, each Whoa Dough Cookie Dough Snack Bar contains 140 to 170 calories per serving, 4 to 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than 10 grams of sugar. They are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, OU Kosher and Non-GMO Project verified.