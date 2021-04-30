Advertisement
04/30/2021

Wild Hemp Wraps

The all-hemp smoking wrappers are available in six flavors.
Wild Hemp Wraps

Crown Distributing LLC launched a new range of intensely flavored all-hemp smoking wrappers under the Wild Hemp brand. Available in six unique flavors — Natural, Sweetz, Puprz, Island Twist, Tropical Buzz, and Limeaide — Wild Hemp Wraps are designed for adult consumers looking for a soft feel, easy-stick, make-your-own hemp wrapper that will complement enjoyment of their preferred legal smokable hemp flower or traditional non-tobacco smoking herbs, according to the company.  After an initial launch in limited markets, demand for Wild Hemp Wraps exceeded expectations, so the brand will now be offered nationwide. The product is available from Crown Distributing, Global Tobacco LLC, and America Juice Co. LLC. 

 

Other Popular Products

Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink logo

Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink

PriceAdvantage logo

PriceAdvantage Market Share Business Intelligence

Rebel Hard Coffee

Rebel Hard Coffee Variety Pack

Advertisement