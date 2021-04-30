Crown Distributing LLC launched a new range of intensely flavored all-hemp smoking wrappers under the Wild Hemp brand. Available in six unique flavors — Natural, Sweetz, Puprz, Island Twist, Tropical Buzz, and Limeaide — Wild Hemp Wraps are designed for adult consumers looking for a soft feel, easy-stick, make-your-own hemp wrapper that will complement enjoyment of their preferred legal smokable hemp flower or traditional non-tobacco smoking herbs, according to the company. After an initial launch in limited markets, demand for Wild Hemp Wraps exceeded expectations, so the brand will now be offered nationwide. The product is available from Crown Distributing, Global Tobacco LLC, and America Juice Co. LLC.