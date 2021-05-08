Woke Up! Energy Shot is an all-natural, plant-based caffeine shot that boasts zero sugar and a proprietary formula packed with adaptogens, herbs, healthy mushrooms, vitamins, and amino acids. Adaptogens are special, powerful herbs that fortify the body against stress, according to the maker. Rather than sourcing the caffeine from the usual coffee bean or tea leaf, Woke Up! Energy Shot's caffeine is extracted from two Amazonian plants: yerba mate and guarana.