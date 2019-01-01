WorkJam Integrated Messaging System

Press enter to search
Employers and employees can send direct messages and share files in secure chat rooms.
WorkJam unveiled a fully integrated messaging system that allows employers to provide more robust, secure and direct communication between managers and associates. The closed-network messaging system enables employers and employees to send direct messages and share files within secure chat rooms, which can be created to address one-off issues or to maintain ongoing conversation. The new functionality streamlines communication — creating a unified employee experience across a number of channels, devices and touchpoints to improve workplace efficiency and satisfaction. The messaging functionality further supports other features of the WorkJam Digital Workplace.

