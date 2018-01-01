XYIENCE Energy Drink Redesign

XYIENCE, a zero calorie and zero sugar energy drink made with all- natural flavors and colors, has a fresh design. The redesign features a crisp white background and a larger, more prominent placement of the product’s zero calorie/zero sugar benefits. Each can is also now represented with a highly visible top color band designed to easily differentiate among flavors. These upgrades create clearer product visibility on store shelves and a more visually appealing choice for consumers, according to the company. The energy drink brand also introduced a convenient four-pack package. It will be available at select retailers for $6.99 in the brand’s three top-selling flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava and Frostberry Blast. XYIENCE 16-ounce cans are sold nationwide with a suggested retail price of $1.99 to $2.29 per can.