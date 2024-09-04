Yesway Puts Fan-Favorite Menu Item at Center of New Tradition

The buy one, get one deal is exclusive to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members and available at all c-stores that sell Allsup's Burritos. The anniversary celebration will continue through September and October, during which time Rewards members who buy two Pepsi or Mtn Dew 20-ounce bottled beverages can purchase an Allsup's Burrito for just 50 cents.

"Over the past year, Yesway has collaborated with several key supplier partners, pairing their beloved brands with ours to celebrate this amazing milestone," said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer at Yesway. "Partners such as Pepsi/Mountain Dew, KDP, Red Bull, Monster, Hershey, Mondelēz and Mars Wrigley have helped us create new, value-packed offers for our customers. We have paired spicy with sweet, savory and indulgent combinations, enticing our customers to enjoy the Allsup's Burrito alongside something new."

Fifty years ago, Allsup's was the first convenience store operator to deep fry a burrito. Each World Famous Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, then carefully wrapped, served piping hot and topped with Allsup's equally famous Taco Sauce.

"We are thrilled to mark this tremendous year, which included the launch of online sales of the Allsup's Burrito, Chimi and Taco Sauce and the introduction of the Allsup's Pizza Burrito," Gaskins added. "We thank our loyal customers for celebrating with us and invite them to be on the lookout for more celebrations, and here's to fifty more years!"

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 435 c-stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest.