Zing Zang Packaging Redesign

Bloody Mary and cocktail mix manufacturer Zing Zang is refreshing its logo for the first time in the company's history, alongside an updated packaging redesign. Applying across Zing Zang's entire product portfolio, the new looks will encompass all three Margarita Mixes in Classic, Mango and Strawberry; the Sweet & Sour Mix; and the Piña Colada Mix, as well as the newer ready-to-drink Bloody Mary and Margarita prepared cocktails. The packaging features cocktail images and highlights the quality ingredients, according to the company. The new product packaging is rolling out nationwide, starting with the cocktail mixes, and will continue across the portfolio through the end of the year.