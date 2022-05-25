Zippo Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert

Zippo introduces a Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert, designed to expand the functionality of its lighters. The new insert produces a more versatile, cooler, odorless flame. Featuring a pressurized butane technology that allows for directional flame positioning, the insert can be used with all regular Zippo lighter cases. The Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert is refillable with Zippo Butane Fuel, which burns cleaner than Zippo Lighter Fuel, is long-lasting, and will not evaporate after extended non-use. Additionally, the new insert's ​​​​​​flint wheel ignition permits flint replacement, allowing the insert to outlast electronic ignition disposable lighters, the company noted.