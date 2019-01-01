ZYN Nicotine Pouch National Expansion

Swedish Match North America began rolling out its ZYN nicotine pouch to retail outlets nationwide. The product was previously available in a number of Western states only. The smoke-free, spit-free, tobacco-free nicotine pouch is chemically the same as Nicorette chewing gum, according to the maker. ZYN comes in two strengths — 3 milligrams and 6 milligrams — to help nicotine users be mindful about their intake. Instead of inhaling or chewing, users place ZYN in their upper lip.