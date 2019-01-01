Press enter to search
Close search

ZYN Nicotine Pouch National Expansion

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

ZYN Nicotine Pouch National Expansion

The smoke-free, spit-free, tobacco-free product comes in two strengths.
Swedish Match ZYN

Swedish Match North America began rolling out its ZYN nicotine pouch to retail outlets nationwide. The product was previously available in a number of Western states only. The smoke-free, spit-free, tobacco-free nicotine pouch is chemically the same as Nicorette chewing gum, according to the maker. ZYN comes in two strengths — 3 milligrams and 6 milligrams — to help nicotine users be mindful about their intake. Instead of inhaling or chewing, users place ZYN in their upper lip. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

PAX, Bluefin and Casio logos

PAX, Bluefin & Casio P2PE Solution

McClure's Pickle Snack Packs

Lil’ Pickle Snack Packs