Additional Convenience Retailers Mark National Coffee Day

NATIONAL REPORT — More convenience store retailers are holding giveaways on National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) when java fans everywhere can get a buzz from their favorite hot, iced and cold brew coffee.

Sheetz Inc. is offering customers one free nitro or cold brew coffee with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. The promotion starts on Sept. 29 and lasts until Oct. 1. It is valid for any size nitro or cold brew at all 700-plus Sheetz locations.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is including free add-ons like salted caramel cold foam in the deal. Customers can redeem the offer by entering the code "BREW4U" in the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. It can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.

[Read more: Sheetz Grows Its Store Count to 700]

Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. The retailer also offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Customers can join My Sheetz Rewardz and take part in the National Coffee Day promotion by downloading the Sheetz app.

Moving to Baltimore, Royal Farms is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering RoFo Rewards members one free, any-size hot or iced coffee via their RoFo Rewards account.

"We are excited to celebrate National Coffee Day with our customers and offer them a free cup of the 'World's Freshest Coffee!'" said Rewards Program Manager Shelby Kemp. "Be sure to download the RoFo Rewards app for more special treats like this in the future!"

Royal Farms uses a Swiss-made coffee system that grinds customers' choice of quality beans and brews coffee directly to order. RoFo Rewards members can choose any of the retailer's coffee flavors as their free drink, including its new seasonal Pumpkin Spice coffee blend.

Nonmembers who want to get in on the free coffee deal can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. Members can take advantage of this promotional offer, save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Royal Farms is No. 25 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

According to data released by Advantage Solutions, New York City is the top city for coffee sales by pound, while Harrisburg, Pa., is the top coffee city by pounds per capita. Florida is the top state for coffee sales by pound and New Hampshire is the top coffee state per capita.