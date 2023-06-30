BP Becomes a Preferred Fuel Partner for FedEx Fleet

HOUSTON — BP is entering a partnership with FedEx to support the shipping firm's U.S. fleet service.

As part of the agreement, BP and Amoco locations will cater to both the FedEx Freight and FedEx Express fleets. Additionally, FedEx is developing a digital experience through its GPS system for guiding drivers to preferred fueling stations, reported Petrol Plaza.

[Read more: BP Offers Summer Fuel Discount for New BPme Rewards Visa Cardholders]

Fleet drivers receive an 8-cent gallon discount at both BP and Amoco stations for gas and diesel purchases. BP and Amoco fund 5 cents of the rebate while bp is responsible for the remaining 3 cents. The company will also reconcile the amount for one month in arrears and settle with a branded fuel distributor for the previous month's volume.

Additionally, drivers can pay with their WEX cards, and the rebates will appear as a credit on monthly statements.

Memphis, Tenn.-based FedEx has a worldwide portfolio of shipping, transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Freight's fleet consists of more than 25,000 vehicles and completes more than 110,000 shipments daily.

[Read more: BP Partners With Upside at 500 Arco-Branded Sites]

Houston-based BP's U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including BP, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons.

The company recently acquired TravelCenters of America Inc., adding 280-plus locations to BP's network, complementing its off-highway convenience and mobility business. Following the transaction, BP announced leadership changes, naming Debi Boffa as CEO-designate and Babu Rajalingam as chief financial officer-designate.