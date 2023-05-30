BP Offers Summer Fuel Discount for New BPme Rewards Visa Cardholders

HOUSTON — In time for the summer driving season, BP is offering new BPme Rewards Visa cardholders 50 cents off per gallon on every gallon purchased at BP and Amoco locations during the first 60 days after the account is opened.

New cardholders must apply by Aug. 1 to be eligible for the introductory bonus. According to the company, the card has no annual fee and offers unlimited rewards potential with no cap on spend categories.

Customers may also earn cash back on nonfuel purchases, such as:

Five percent cash back on nonfuel purchases at bp and Amoco stores, including convenience store and car wash purchases;

Three percent cash back on grocery purchases;

Three percent cash back on dining purchases, including restaurants, take-out and food delivery services; and

One percent cash back on all other qualifying purchases.

The BPme Rewards Visa is issued by First National Bank of Omaha and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Cardholders have several additional options to redeem their rewards beyond cash back, such as account statement credit, gift cards from major retailers and travel experiences.

The BPme Rewards Visa is built upon the existing BPme Rewards program, which was launched in 2020 and replaced the company's old driver loyalty program. Rewards members may use a mobile device to pay for gas and earn fuel rewards through purchase transactions, among other perks.

Members were also given further ways to save with the rollout of the specialized Visa card, which allows cardholders to instantly save 15 cents off per gallon every time they fuel up at BP and Amoco stations.

BP joins multiple other gas station and convenience store brands that are offering discounts and deals on fuel for drivers and reward members throughout the summer season.

BP's U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including BP, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons. The company recently acquired TravelCenters of America Inc., adding 280-plus locations to BP's network, complementing its off-highway convenience and mobility business.