Buc-ee's to be Home to Mercedes-Benz EV Charging Hubs

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy, launched a network of premium electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across North America.

A previously announced agreement with Buc-ee’s will place several of the venture’s charging hubs at the retailer's travel center locations throughout Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia by the end of 2023, with further expansion planned for 2024.

"The Mercedes-Benz Charging Network expands global charging options for customers of all EV brands to promote clean, electric mobility,” said Franz Reiner, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG. “In North America, our strategy is clear: focusing on where EV drivers are and where they are going to enhance the North American EV charging map.”

The inaugural charging site is located at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA in Sandy Springs, Ga. According to the company, the network launch is intended to set a new standard for fast, convenient, clean and reliable EV charging, while promoting EV adoption in North America by expanding access to public charging for all brands of EVs.

Special features of the new chargers include charging rates of up to 400kW, offering customers some of the fastest charging speeds in the industry; intelligence indicators to display the status of the charging stall to drivers on the road; handicap accessibility; and charging lounges to provide customers with a clean and comfortable environment while they wait for their vehicle to charge.

Mercedes-Benz has committed to invest more than $1 billion in the project and deliver 2,500 chargers within at least 400 charging hubs by the end of the decade. Part of their stated strategy will include further retail integration such as in the deal with Buc-ee’s, placing hubs in key areas of EV saturation, as well as along key travel corridors and EV charging deserts.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, the company operates the world's largest convenience store within the state.