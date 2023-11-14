Buc-ee's Moves Closer to Opening in Missouri

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee the Beaver is moving into Missouri.

Texas-based Buc-ee's is taking the wraps off its newest travel center, located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road in Springfield, on Dec. 11. The site marks the first Buc-ee's in the Iron Mountain State.

Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Other expansion plans include Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.

After the opening the travel center in Springfield, Buc-ee's will operate 47 stores across Texas and the South.

"Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country, and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66," said Stan Beard, Buc-ee's director of real estate. "We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee's to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for."

Buc-ee's Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Inside the store, thousands of snack, meal and drink options will be available for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites are also on the menu, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. CST. Local and state leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield Councilman Abe McGull.

The travel center will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's broke ground on the Springfield site on Aug. 23, 2022.