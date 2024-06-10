Buc-ee's Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Location
Local leaders, including Luling Mayor CJ Watts, former Luling Mayor Mike Hendricks, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo, were slated to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 10.
"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the great state of Texas," said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."
With the opening in Luling, Buc-ee's now operates 50 stores throughout the United States. Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. The retailer also broke ground on its first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.
The Luling Buc-ee's will provide additional jobs for the surrounding area, employing at least 200 team members, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k) and three weeks of paid vacation.
Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 35 stores across Texas, as well as 14 locations in other states.