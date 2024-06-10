Buc-ee's Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Location

LULING, Texas. — Buc-ee's is unveiling its newest and largest travel center to date in Luling, the home of the retailer's first family travel center.

Occupying more than 75,000 square feet, the updated site beats the size of Buc-ee's now-second largest location in Tennessee by 1,000 square feet and will replace the city's current aforementioned store, which was built in 2003.

Located at 10070 Interstate 10, the Buc-ee's in Luling offers 120 fueling positions with thousands of both national and private label brand snack, meal and drink options inside, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.