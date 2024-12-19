The C-store Channel Keeps Evolving
Acquisitions & Consolidations: The industry has seen significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Majors Management's acquisition of MAPCO stores and Casey General Stores Inc.'s purchase of Fikes Wholesale/CEFCO exemplify the consolidation trend. Experts predict M&A activity will accelerate under the new administration. And, as I've said before, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. isn't going to easily give up its pursuit of 7-Eleven's parent company.
Technology-Driven Convenience: Technology integration continues to rise, with stores using apps for mobile ordering, loyalty programs and even as virtual foodservice assistants. These tech investments aim to enhance customer experience and increase sales. At Convenience Store News' 2024 Technology Leadership Roundtable, held during the NACS Show, c-store tech executives pointed to pinless debit and the need to convert fuel shoppers to in-store shoppers as key initiatives in the year ahead.
Convenience for Different Generations: When I first joined CSNews, the big challenge was balancing the need to attract female customers without alienating core male customers. Then, it became providing healthier food options for higher-income consumers without losing Bubba. Now, the latest challenge for c-store operators is catering to the millennials, Gen Zers and Alphas, who like adventure and new flavors, without alienating the heavy-user base.
Labor Shortages & Workforce Management: Many stores are struggling with staffing shortages, prompting retailers to increase wages, offer incentives and invest in workforce management software to retain employees. Retailers must simplify their operations to execute, train efficiently and reduce turnover. In the coming year, they'll be looking for technology that allows them to make easy-to-produce, quality foods and reduce employees' busy work to be more present for customers.
These trends and retailers' actions signify a proactive approach in a competitive market and align with future customer expectations in the industry.