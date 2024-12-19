The C-store Channel Keeps Evolving

As we approach the end of 2024, we can look back and see what a tumultuous year it's been for the convenience store industry.

Here's a look at a few trends that reflect the dynamic shifts within the convenience store landscape in 2024 and will persist into 2025, as retailers focus on foodservice, technology and simplification to profitably meet changing consumer demands.

Foodservice & Fresh Offerings: C-stores continue to prioritize foodservice, moving toward healthier options and fresh foods to meet consumer demands. Many are adding quick-service restaurant items, offering customizable coffee options and launching exclusive partnerships with food brands to attract new customers. However, the inherent complexity of a real, restaurant-quality foodservice operation means c-store retailers are incredibly challenged to simplify operations and programs with so many moving parts.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging: As I wrote last month, the adoption of EV chargers at c-stores faces challenges due to slower than expected EV purchasing, logistical issues and integration problems, not to mention the possible slowdown in government incentives as the new Trump Administration takes office. However, installation of EV charging stations at gas stations continues to proceed. Major chains such as 7-Eleven Inc. and Wawa Inc. have ramped up their EV infrastructure. I believe EV chargers will be part of a multifuel-based forecourt of the future that also includes E85, LPG and hydrogen.