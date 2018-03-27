Candy: The Hershey Co.

Hershey is at the forefront of studying data and implementing strategies to gain more sales in the convenience channel. As trips into c-stores continue to get more and more compressed, it is critical that retailers maximize every trip and basket, and there is no better category to do that with than the confection category.

This category has one of the highest household penetration rates at 98.9 percent; delivers the highest gross margins amongst snacking categories at 49 percent; has the shortest purchase cycle; and is the No. 1 most unplanned category purchase of all snacking categories.

However, confection category availability where c-store shoppers dwell most in-store — the checkout — is the lowest across all channels. Convenience store shoppers spend an average of 17 percent of their total time in-store at the checkout. Unlike other channels, the convenience channel front checkout does not have a traditional cattle shoot with products available for purchase where the shopper is waiting in line to checkout.

Research carried out in other channels by Hershey revealed that a queue line delivers the highest conversion. However, the lack of space in the convenience channel creates a challenge for a successful queue line. This posed the question: Would a smaller 4-foot queue deliver the same level of sales growth to key impulse categories like confection and improvement to shopper experience that a longer, more traditional-length queue does?