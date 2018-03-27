Salty Snacks: Kellogg Co.
Convenience store chain Holiday Stationstores was looking for a creative solution to drive incremental salty snack sales in the hot foods section of the store, while increasing operating profit at the same time. The retailer wanted to convert from a wire racking system to something more versatile that would be able to promote more profitable items in the store.
Kellogg’s worked with Holiday on an innovative solution to be able to merchandise Pringles underneath the roller grills at a majority of Holiday locations. By developing a Glide Rack, Kellogg’s was able to create an affordable merchandising system that can strategically fit into any-size space underneath the roller grill. The rack is adjustable and has the flexibility to fit any width or depth needed in the store. Because it is made of plastic, it is more affordable than a traditional racking system.
Kellogg’s was able to add anywhere from an additional 20 to 30 facings of Pringles per Holiday location due to the Glide Rack system. Pringles sales at Holiday experienced double-digit increases in dollars and units as a result of the program.
Along with Pringles, there was no disruption of any other major brand sales in the store, making this an incremental program for Holiday that helped fuel total salty snacks growth in the retailer’s stores. Holiday also benefitted from having a strong warehouse brand that drove higher profit dollars to the store. This made it a win-win program for both parties.