Salty Snacks: Kellogg Co.

Convenience store chain Holiday Stationstores was looking for a creative solution to drive incremental salty snack sales in the hot foods section of the store, while increasing operating profit at the same time. The retailer wanted to convert from a wire racking system to something more versatile that would be able to promote more profitable items in the store.

Kellogg’s worked with Holiday on an innovative solution to be able to merchandise Pringles underneath the roller grills at a majority of Holiday locations. By developing a Glide Rack, Kellogg’s was able to create an affordable merchandising system that can strategically fit into any-size space underneath the roller grill. The rack is adjustable and has the flexibility to fit any width or depth needed in the store. Because it is made of plastic, it is more affordable than a traditional racking system.