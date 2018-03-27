Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.

As convenience store retailers face in-store traffic declines, it’s more important than ever for retailers to make every trip count by growing incidence and average spend. However, 74 percent of people who purchase gas leave the c-store lot without making any other purchases, with most consumers saying they just don’t need anything, among other reasons for not entering the store.

Research from The Coca-Cola Co., though, shows that beverages are purchased in more than one in four convenience retail trips, making drinks the primary trip-driving item. By providing innovative beverage experiences, retailers can drive sales. This is the premise behind the company’s latest piece of innovative equipment, the Arctic Coke cooler.

Using proprietary technology, the Arctic Coke cooler redefines what it means to enjoy an “ice-cold Coke,” as it keeps beverages cold enough to be on the verge of freezing. When consumers select a beverage from the Arctic Coke cooler, they place it on a Coca-Cola proprietary device that initiates formation of ice crystals. This provides a “super cold” beverage experience that has never been offered in retail before.