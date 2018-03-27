Foodservice/Grab-and-Go: Land Mark Products Inc.

Land Mark’s Day’n Night Bites continues its category-leading effort in creating unique breakfast foods that succeed in grab-and-go environments. The most recent new addition to its grab-and-go line is “The Donut.” This sandwich — made of egg, cheese and breakfast sausage sandwiched within a sliced cake doughnut — has proven to be the company’s newest success and a valuable tool for c-stores interested in keeping their distinctive marketing edge.

Day’n Night Bites’ innovative product development in 2017 has positioned the company as the third-largest sandwich provider to the c-store industry. The 2017 launch of The Donut sandwich has shown more than 60 percent of stores becoming repeat buyers.