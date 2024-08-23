 Skip to main content

Casey's Brings Back Customer-Favorite Breakfast Sandwich for Limited Time

The Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich will initially roll out to 100 stores across the Des Moines, Iowa, area starting Aug. 24.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Caseys Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich banner

ANKENY, Iowa —A breakfast favorite is making its return to the menu at Casey's General Stores Inc. just in time for the start of the school year.

One of the c-store operator’s top-requested items, the Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich features a sweet-and-savory combination of crisp bacon, hearty sausage and fluffy eggs between warm maple waffles. The item will only be available for a limited time. 

“Since introducing the Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich last fall for a limited time, we were inundated with requests to bring it back,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Some guests even went as far to call it our ‘best ever,’ so with morning routines returning and fall approaching, it is the perfect time for its return.”

The sandwich will initially roll out to 100 stores across the Des Moines, Iowa, metro area starting Saturday, Aug. 24, in order to celebrate National Waffle Day. Casey's Rewards members will be able to save a $1.99 Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich offer in the store app between Aug. 24-28, with the option to redeem the coupon through Sept. 15.

The sandwich will roll out across all of Casey's footprint on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Guests can treat themselves to the Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich any way they like, cheese or no cheese, by purchasing in-store, ordering online or in the Casey's app.

In addition to bringing back the menu item, Casey's is continuing to seek out new and novel products for its customers. The c-store just wrapped up its first Innovation Summit, a competitive event which encouraged food and beverage companies to apply for the chance to showcase their products and gain exposure across the chain's 17-state footprint.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations. 

It is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. 

