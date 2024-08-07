Casey's Looks to Shake Up Merchandising Mix

"Our team at Casey's is always looking for opportunities to ensure our guests can try and enjoy a variety of new, differentiated and exclusive products while providing them an unexpected convenience experience," Stewart added.

Now through Aug. 19, food and beverage companies can apply online to be considered for an opportunity to showcase their products, engage with the convenience retailer's merchants and gain exposure to Casey's guest base. Applications are being managed through RangeMe and those selected must be able to attend an initial, virtual meeting with the possibility of being invited to the in-person, Innovation Summit in Ankeny on Oct. 30.

"At ECRM/RangeMe, we are thrilled to partner with Casey's, a leading retailer in the convenience industry, for their Innovation Summit," said Wayne Bennet, senior vice president, Retail at ECRM/RangeMe. "This collaboration highlights the importance of product innovation and connecting suppliers with Casey's merchant team to foster sales growth and deliver more relevant and engaging products to their guests."

For more information or to apply, visit www.rangeme.com/caseysinnovation.

Casey's General Stores is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.