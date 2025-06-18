 Skip to main content
Technology-Minded Leaders Get the Spotlight

Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Smartt and Retailer Executive of the Year Greg Parker have not shied away from cutting-edge innovation.
A human hand touching a robot hand

Each year, Convenience Store News is honored to recognize c-store retailers who stand out among their peers through our various award programs. 

Some of these programs have a very specific focus: Top Women in Convenience, Future Leaders in Convenience, Foodservice Innovators and Outstanding Independents. Then, there are those programs the CSNews Hall of Fame and Retailer Executive of the Year — that shine a light on convenience industry leaders for their overall achievements. 

We recently announced this year's honorees and what stands out to me is how they have leaned into technology, embracing cutting-edge innovation to not only elevate their own operations, but the industry as a whole.   

Greg Parker, founder and longtime CEO of Parker's Kitchen, is being honored as the 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year. He is no stranger to accolades. In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes convenience store industry executives from both retailer and supplier companies for lifetime achievement in advancing the industry. And in 2013, he was the recipient of CSNews' former Top Tech Executive award, presented to a c-store executive who demonstrates vision and leads the way for technology solutions that impact the entire industry.

Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB (Texas Born) Stores is this year's retailer inductee into the Hall of Fame. He was also honored by CSNews as the 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year, and has served in several high-profile industry leadership roles, including chairman of global trade association NACS, chairman of Conexxus, the board of directors for P97 Networks, and various other advisory boards supporting companies in the convenience, retail and technology sectors.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing consensus that the journey to becoming a best-in-class convenience retailer must include foodservice. I say that journey must also include technology innovation. 

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More

