Technology-Minded Leaders Get the Spotlight
Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB (Texas Born) Stores is this year's retailer inductee into the Hall of Fame. He was also honored by CSNews as the 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year, and has served in several high-profile industry leadership roles, including chairman of global trade association NACS, chairman of Conexxus, the board of directors for P97 Networks, and various other advisory boards supporting companies in the convenience, retail and technology sectors.
Over the past few years, there has been a growing consensus that the journey to becoming a best-in-class convenience retailer must include foodservice. I say that journey must also include technology innovation.