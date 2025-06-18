Technology-Minded Leaders Get the Spotlight

Each year, Convenience Store News is honored to recognize c-store retailers who stand out among their peers through our various award programs.

Some of these programs have a very specific focus: Top Women in Convenience, Future Leaders in Convenience, Foodservice Innovators and Outstanding Independents. Then, there are those programs — the CSNews Hall of Fame and Retailer Executive of the Year — that shine a light on convenience industry leaders for their overall achievements.

We recently announced this year's honorees and what stands out to me is how they have leaned into technology, embracing cutting-edge innovation to not only elevate their own operations, but the industry as a whole.

Greg Parker, founder and longtime CEO of Parker's Kitchen, is being honored as the 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year. He is no stranger to accolades. In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes convenience store industry executives from both retailer and supplier companies for lifetime achievement in advancing the industry. And in 2013, he was the recipient of CSNews' former Top Tech Executive award, presented to a c-store executive who demonstrates vision and leads the way for technology solutions that impact the entire industry.