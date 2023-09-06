Convenience Store Retailers Introduce New Menu Items

NATIONAL REPORT — As the dog days of summer transition to the early days of autumn, convenience store operators across the country are rolling out menu additions that can be enjoyed at any meal or just as a snack.

SHEETZ INC.

Sheetz Inc. launched a new doughnut collection on Sept. 5. Designed to delight customers' taste buds and sweeten their day, the doughnuts are now available at all of Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz's convenience stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Our team is excited to reveal this brand-new collection of doughnuts to our customers," said Lee Ann Adams, manager of bakery development for Sheetz and master baker of Sheetz's new doughnut line. "While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we've infused a sense of refinement, elegance, and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else. Each doughnut is made with premium ingredients and vibrant flavors, all designed to instantly satisfy and delight our customers' taste buds."

Before working at Sheetz, Adams served as an associate professor of baking and pastry at The Culinary Institute of America. Her work has won multiple awards, and she is a three-time finalist and two-time team alternate on the United States Bread Baking team for the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in Paris.

The new, gourmet doughnuts are handcrafted with layers of buttery, sweet European dough before being fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup. Varieties include:

Peanut Butter Cup — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with rich peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle and sliced peanut butter cups

Cookies N Cream — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with cookies and cream mixed icing, and chocolate and vanilla cream cookie sandwich pieces

Strawberry Shortcake — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with candy strawberry icing, pink and white flavorettes and sweet strawberry clusters

Vanilla Galaxy — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with multicolor swirls of vanilla icing and crunchy gold stars

Turtle Brownie — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with sweet caramel icing, mixed brownie, and candied pecan pieces and crunchy gold stars

Coconut Chocolate — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with chocolate caramel icing, toasted coconut, chocolate and shortbread pieces

Apple Fest Fritter — Handcrafted with both sweet and tart varieties of apples, fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup

Classic Glazed — Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup

The doughnuts are shipped daily to all Sheetz locations and served fresh to customers.