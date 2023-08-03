Core-Mark Relaunches Innovative Start-Up Program

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International is relaunching Core-Mark Curated, an innovative initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing and developing the best brands for inclusion in its extensive distribution channel.

Building upon the success of the initial launch in 2020, Core-Mark Curated continues to serve as a start-up accelerator and incubation program. The initiative is a key component of the company's Center of Excellence, a facility that enables convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive innovative ideas, products and solutions to grow their businesses.

"Core-Mark prides itself on delivering innovative products and solutions to the convenience retail industry," said Chris Murray, executive vice president of marketing, Core-Mark International. "With the relaunch of Core-Mark Curated, we're building upon this commitment by uncovering and stewarding the best and brightest new products that can help differentiate our customers in a highly competitive marketplace."

Emerging brands can register to pitch their products for the chance to become part of the Core-Mark distribution network at coremarkcurated.com. The first submission deadline is Aug. 11.

If selected, brands will have the opportunity to network with Core-Mark leaders, buyers, sales managers and corporate merchandisers, and gain valuable insights into the convenience store landscape while presenting their products for potential distribution partnerships.

The first-ever Core-Mark Curated showcase event was held virtually in August 2020. Four brands were selected for inclusion in the Core-Mark Curated program: Love Corn, Popsalot, OmniBev and Riverside Natural Foods.

Westlake-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Core-Mark is the convenience division of Richmond, Va.-based Performance Food Group Co., one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations.