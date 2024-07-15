CSN EXCLUSIVE: Finding Opportunities in Shuttered Dollar Store Sites

NATIONAL REPORT — Though the convenience store industry has seen some ups and downs in 2024 — Foxtrot was dead until it wasn't, Mega Co-op cut ties with Holiday Stationstores but will exit bankruptcy, and The Store is slated to shut down at the end of the month — other retail silos have been rocked by equal amounts of sudden wind changes.

In the dollar store sector, the industry experienced two major losses earlier this year. 99 Cents Only Stores ceased all operations, shuttering nearly 400 locations, and Dollar Tree Inc. announced it would close 1,000 Family Dollar stores over the next 24 months, contracting quite a bit from where it led the way in store openings just a few years ago.

Despite the upheaval, dollar stores still remain a competitive force in the brick-and-mortar sector, according to Sujeet Naik, an analyst from Coresight Research covering the U.S. grocery/mass and convenience store industries.

"Dollar stores are among the top performers in U.S. store-based retailing," he said. "Their cost-effective business models, strategic expansion plans and ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences make them strong competitors in the retail industry."

He points to forays into the grocery sector as one way dollar store retailers have used to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market. However, many of the same pressures other retailers have been facing over the past few years have started to affect dollar stores' bottom lines — increased shrinkage; geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, which affects the significant amount of store inventory which originates abroad; and growing social activism stigmatizing dollar store openings.

Not to mention, of course, inflation.

"[Inflation has] pressured the companies' low-income consumer base which, in turn, has reduced their discretionary spending," said Naik. "Dollar stores rely on keeping everything at a dollar or a similar low price, but inflation is making it harder for them to stock shelves with the same variety of items at those prices."

According to the Los Angeles Times, those rising costs likely contributed to 99 Cents Only's demise, while a combination of inflation and mismanagement led to Family Dollar’s upheaval, as reported by CNN.