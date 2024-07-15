CSN EXCLUSIVE: Finding Opportunities in Shuttered Dollar Store Sites

Filling the Void
Even with both announcements happening so close together, Naik doesn't foresee the closings as the beginning of a trend. He does posit the contraction in spending will likely remain a long-term change, and though this could eventually boost discounters' sales as consumer patterns adjust, c-stores may find openings for themselves in regions that dollar stores have departed from.
"Both convenience stores and dollar stores … attract busy individuals on the go who need to grab something fast," Naik said. "Customers who shop at both are likely to show similar shopping behaviors, such as making frequent, small purchases and looking for immediate solutions to everyday needs."
Marketing and outreach can help quite a bit if a c-store is looking to bring former dollar store shoppers into their locations. Naik suggests convenience retailers would be best served by highlighting their similarities for consumers who may have suddenly found their preferred dollar store disappearing.
C-stores should also look at adjusting their inventory slightly, especially when it comes to household goods. Providing a wider selection of items combined with bundled deals or two-for-one specials may bring in customers who wouldn't normally think of a c-store as a location to pick up their regular hand soap or sponges.
Convenience retailers can also capitalize on the physical space left behind. However, before moving into any opening left by a dollar store closure, c-store operators should still perform their usual due diligence.
"[A] convenience store owner must analyze the surrounding area thoroughly," Naik said. "Was the dollar store closure indicative of a lack of overall demand or some other reason, such as increase in theft? Look for these signs and other reasons, such as a growing population or changing demographics that might favor a c-store's offerings."
He also suggested operators check on the physical location itself before deciding what will be most cost effective. While some former dollar store sites might have the wrong square footage or poor upkeep or just not get enough foot traffic, others may still be cheaper to retrofit over building an entirely new store.
An old location can also offer the benefit of familiarity, with an existing customer base already acquainted with the site. But, Naik stated, it will still be up to the new c-store to reach out to the local community to introduce themselves.
"Organize events such as product samplings, giveaways, or family-friendly activities to introduce the … brand and create buzz within the community," he said. "Highlight features like extended hours, fuel options if applicable and prepared food offerings."