Farm Stores Brings Convenience Drive-Thru Concept to New Market

DALLAS, Ga. — Drive-thru convenience market Farm Stores will introduce its concept to a new market with the official opening of its latest store in Dallas.

The new location is intended to blend a bakery, grocery and café into a seamless drive-thru experience, as well as offer a comprehensive range of quality products.

The Dallas Farm Store will also include fresh baked goods, including bread, pastries and cakes; a grocery section, featuring dairy products and pantry essentials; and gourmet coffee, fresh-made sandwiches and snacks from the café made specifically for customers on the go.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, Farm Stores will be giving away free tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans this fall. The giveaway will commence on Oct. 23 and run for 14 days. To enter, customers can pick up a 14-page booklet with entry tickets at the Dallas location starting Oct. 16 and begin submitting at the store. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on the Farm Stores Cedar Crest Facebook page on Nov. 4.

Guests and local customers are invited to the Dallas store's grand opening on Oct. 14.

Other c-store operators have been experimenting with the drive-thru concept in recent years, including Wawa Inc., RaceTrac Inc. and 7-Eleven Inc. However, Farm Stores remains one of the earliest retailers to fully embrace the concept from the start, with drive-thrus built into their locations from founding, and remains one of the few to operate several drive-thru-only locations. Wawa introduced its first drive-thru-only store in 2021 in Morrisville, Pa., and expanded the concept to Florida this summer.

Founded in 1957, Farm Stores has more than 60 locations under both the Farms Stores and Swiss Farm Stores banners in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.