FDA's Real Cost Campaign Helps Reduce Youth E-Cigarette Use

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Youth e-cigarette use is on the decline.

A study coauthored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the agency's youth e-cigarette prevention campaign, "The Real Cost," successfully reduced e-cigarette use among youth. The campaign, which launched in 2018, was found to have prevented an estimated 444,252 American youth (aged 11 to 17 at study recruitment) from starting to use e-cigarettes between 2023 and 2024.

The new study, published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal "American Journal of Preventive Medicine," found evidence that the campaign contributed to the nearly 70% decline in e-cigarette use among American youth that has occurred since 2019.

According to the "National Youth Tobacco Survey," the number of U.S. middle and high school students who currently use e-cigarettes declined from 5.38 million in 2019 to 1.63 million in 2024, the lowest level in a decade.

"As part of our work to 'Make America Healthy Again,' we must ensure that children have a healthy start in life," said Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner. "This includes taking evidence-based actions to prevent youth tobacco product use."