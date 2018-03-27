General Merchandise: S. Abraham & Sons Inc.

Every time a cash register beeps, valuable information about the item, the customer and the overall profitability of a store is captured. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based S. Abraham & Sons (SAS), a convenience distributor to retailers in eight states throughout the Midwest, has been helping stores utilize this point-of-sale (POS) scan data to unlock valuable insights captured by their cash registers each day. By pairing POS scan data with store layouts and planograms, the SAS Retail Merchandising Team helps retailers understand their stores on a more holistic level before planning shelf resets. The transformations fueled by these insights are providing sales boosts and extra foot traffic that retailers are praising.

The transformations begin with the SAS Retail Merchandising Team and its proprietary “True” space vs. sales process. Before a store reset takes place, the SAS team gets to know the location intimately through a custom shelf review and sales analysis. They measure the layout and draft an accurate digital model of the store using Trimble SketchUp software to measure the saleable space category by category. The goal is to understand the true profit productivity of each category on an equal basis, gross profit per linear foot, and to consider how the store’s layout may be affecting sales.

Armed with this information, retailers plan impactful resets and reallocate underproductive space to make room for the higher profit-generating items demanded by customers frequenting that location. The shelf review is a key component and involves interviews with store personnel and managers to understand their impression of any pain-points and opportunities. Having the input of store personnel and involving them in decision-making has proven critical for many retailers.