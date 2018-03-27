Alternative Snacks: Jack Link’s Protein Snacks

Jack Link’s has worked to establish itself as a trusted advisor in the world of snacking. Over the last 12 to 18 months, the organization rebuilt its Category Management and Insights Team from the ground up — building partnerships with key customers and thinking beyond the standard world of traditional salty snacks. The need to understand the “Total Snacking Universe” has become the new norm for this supplier.

The organization invested in upgrading access to consumption data (Nielsen) across the entire center-store to gain access to more than 110 categories; purchased access to retailer data; and hired team members with a rich understanding of how to bring the information together into a compelling story.

After the initial spending, Jack Link’s invested in a new Consumer Segmentation Model (Gongos) to capture the changing dynamics in total snacking and protein/meat snacking attitudes and behaviors. Additional investments were made in understanding how the consumer shops the protein snacks and meat snacks categories with the development of an updated Market Structure (IRI), reviewing more than 30 “protein snacking” categories.

Consumer and shopper information together with an updated Kantar Shopper Genetics assortment and shelving analysis across channels and categories provided Jack Link’s with a rich understanding of the consumer. By combining consumer information with an updated Price Pack Architecture Study (IRI), Jack Link’s has helped key retailers drive sustainable growth in the meat snacks category and complementary/adjacent categories.

The meat snacks maker continues to invest in developing relevant insights to inform merchandising and shelving strategies, and partnering with insight solution providers to develop strategies and solutions that win in the world of protein snacking.

Here are some results from specific convenience store chains: