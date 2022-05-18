Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of April 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Wawa's and Buc-ee's entrances into new states caught Convenience Store News readers' attention in April, along with updates on 7-Eleven's board of directors, Casey's new store format, and more. In this latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of April, based on reader views:

1) PHOTO GALLERY: Buc-ee's Opens Its Inaugural Store in Kentucky

On April 19, the retailer threw open the doors of its travel center in Richmond, Ky. Located at 1013 Buc-ee's Boulevard, at the northeast corner of I-75 and Duncannon Lane, the first Buc-ee's in Kentucky occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions. The new travel center also offers thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as its award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, and quality products.

2) Wawa Reveals Plans to Spread Its Wings in the Southeast

Wawa "is actively looking" into sites for new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Ala. The convenience store chain currently plans to open up to 40 new stores in these markets. The first batch are expected to welcome customers in 2024.

3) Wawa Charts Massive Growth Strategy

Wawa's portfolio is nearing 1,000 convenience stores, but the convenience retailer does not plan to stop there. CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal that Wawa is charting its "most aggressive growth" plan in the company's history. As a result, the retailer will just about double its store count in the next decade.

4) 7-Eleven Parent to Revamp Board of Directors Amid Activist Investor Pressure

Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven Inc., is changing up its board of directors. The decision to make the changes follows "constructive discussions with domestic and overseas institutional investors and shareholders in order to globalize its businesses and implement reforms in consideration of the voices from capital markets," according to the Tokyo-based company.

5) Wawa Offers Limited-Time Promotion to Help Offset Higher Gas Prices

States are taking gas tax holidays and the federal government is temporary lifting the ban on E15 sales this summer, all in a bid to ease the current pain at the pump. Convenience and food retailers are also taking action. Wawa is offering a 15-cents-per-gallon discount on gas for customers who use its mobile app.

6) Eby-Brown Focuses on Boosting Foodservice Post-Merger

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Eby-Brown parent company Performance Food Group's focus was on adapting to the new foodservice environment. Today, it is focused on recapturing the baseline of convenience foodservice and then evolving it to the next level of the category, something many retailer partners are achieving through visits to the company's 14,000-square-foot Center of Excellence. The goal is to present where c-stores are today and discuss how the company can take them into the future.

7) Casey's Unveils Its First Store Without Fuel

Casey's opened its first location without any gas pumps in Des Moines on April 22. The 3,380-square-foot store, located at 3121 Forest Ave. near the campus of Drake University, operates from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

8) One C-store Chain Makes Fortune's 2022 Best Companies to Work For List

Sheetz Inc. was named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies for Work For, ranking 33rd on the list. The ranking, now in its 25th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. This is the eighth time in nine years that Sheetz has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America.

9) Minuteman Food Marts Inks Deal for 18 C-stores

Minuteman Food Mart entered into an agreement to acquire the Friendly Mart Food Stores chain, home of the Friendly Dog. Once the transaction closes, Minuteman Food Mart will grow its total store count to 63 locations.

10) Circle K Testing New Cigarette That Helps Smokers Smoke Less

Select Chicago-area Circle K stores are piloting a new combustible cigarette that contains minimal to non-addictive levels of nicotine as part of a national pilot. VLN cigarettes, which contain 95 percent less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, are the first combustible tobacco cigarettes authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to help adult smokers smoke less.