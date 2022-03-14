Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of February 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Expansion plans from Buc-ee's, Murphy USA, Pilot Co. and others dominated the news last month as retailers previewed their long-term plans. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of February, based on reader views:

1) Buc-ee's Is Heading Outside the South for First Time

Buc-ee's is staking a claim in Johnstown, Colo., for its first location outside the South. The planned store will be located off of Interstate 25 and is expected to open in 2024.

2) Convenience Store News Recognizes 17 Suppliers as 2022 Category Captains

This year's honorees are best-case examples of the retailer-supplier collaboration needed to overcome the myriad challenges presented by the pandemic. Suppliers were chosen based on the outstanding jobs they do of working together with their retailer customers to enhance overall category sales and profitability.

3) Buc-ee's First Tennessee Location Will Be Its Biggest to Date

Buc-ee's is about to break its own world record for the world's largest convenience store with the announcement it will open a 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Sevierville. The location, close to Knoxville, will surpass the 66,335-square-foot Buc-ee's that currently operates in New Braunfels, Texas.

4) IQOS Will Not Return to U.S. Market in 2022

In a recent interview, Philip Morris International CEO Jacek Olczak said the company is going to begin manufacturing IQOS in the U.S. in an attempt to get the product back on the nation's shelves next year.

5) Murphy USA Outlines Growth Strategy for 2022

Murphy USA is joining the growing list of convenience store operators putting new stores and rebuilds on their 2022 agenda. The El Dorado-based company is accelerating new store growth this year despite the challenges facing the industry, according to President and CEO Andrew Clyde.

6) EG Group Launches $50M Rebranding Initiative for Tom Thumb Stores

EG Group will roll out an initiative to rebrand the 113 convenience stores to Cumberland Farms in May. The $50-million project is expected to take two years and include new locations in Florida and Alabama. According to EG Group, the rebranded locations will position the stores to lead the company in organic organizational growth.

7) New LLC Formed to Combine the Strengths of 7-Eleven Inc. & Seven-Eleven Japan

7-Eleven Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan announced the formation of 7-Eleven International LLC (7IN), intended to combine the strengths that both entities have created. 7IN will be able to better leverage 7-Eleven's product development capabilities, digital technology and environmental, social and governance initiatives while maintaining its position as a global brand, according to a company news release.

8) Pilot Co. Outlines 2022 Strategic Growth Plan Open configuration options

Pilot Co. plans to add at least 34 locations to its travel center network. These will consist of 14 travel centers and at least 20 dealer sites. In addition to network growth, Pilot plans to provide travelers and professional truck drivers with upgraded amenities and offerings.

9) QuikTrip Brings Travel Center Concept to Alabama

QuikTrip Corp. (QT) opened its newest remote travel center in Cottondale, Ala., on Feb. 17. The site is the first QT store in Alabama and one of the retailer's first few remote travel centers. Located outside of Tuscaloosa at 4001 Buttermilk Road, the travel center features a larger lot and a more spacious store than standard QT locations.

10) Miller Oil Co. Exits C-store Industry After 40-Plus Years

Miller Oil Co. Inc. dba Miller's Energy is leaving the convenience store industry after selling its 21 company-operated stores, two company-owned, dealer-operated stores and more than 70 wholesale dealer accounts. The stores operate under the Miller's Neighborhood Market banner. Buyers were Global Partners LP and Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Inc.