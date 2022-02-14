Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of January 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Numerous convenience store operators kicked off the new year by sharing their roadmaps for 2022. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of January, based on reader views:

1) Wawa & QuikTrip Recognized Among Top 100 Brands Consumers Love

Forbes listed the retailers on its inaugural Halo List, which measures how well, and how responsibly, brands serve their U.S. customers. Pennsylvania-based Wawa took the No. 12 spot on the list, while Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip captured the No. 36 spot.

2) FDA on Track to Announce Ban on Menthol Cigarettes & All Flavored Cigars by Spring

According to a post by Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, the agency is on track to advance two proposed tobacco product standards by the spring. One product standard will prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and the other will prohibit all characterizing flavors, including menthol, in cigars.

3) TravelCenters of America Outlines Transformation Plans for 2022

Its key initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel centers, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base, and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace.

4) 7-Eleven's Global Network Hits Milestone

7-Eleven Inc. is now ringing up customers at 77,711 convenience stores globally. "Since the inception of convenience retailing with the first 7-Eleven store in [Dallas] a lot has changed in how, when and where we do business,'' said President and CEO Joe DePinto. "As customers continue to redefine convenience, we redefine our approach to ensure that we are exceeding their expectations."

5) Three C-store Chains Make the 2022 Franchise 500 List

7-Eleven Inc., Circle K and Farm Stores took spots on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500. This year marks the magazine's 43rd annual ranking, which "shines a light on the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year — and how franchisors have adapted and evolved to meet them."

6) Casey's General Stores Sets Forth Three Main Goals for 2022

Casey's General Stores Inc. set forth three main goals for 2022: private brand and prepared food expansion, increased customer signups for its Casey's Rewards digital loyalty program and continued store count growth.

7) Expansion Fever Takes Hold of the C-store Industry

Chains are expanding their footprints at a rapid pace, with many entering brand-new markets to extend their reach. In the past year, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. reentered Alabama after a 15-year absence; Sheetz Inc. opened its first store in the Columbus, Ohio, market; Kwik Trip Inc. announced plans to move into both North Dakota and South Dakota with new construction; Kum and Go LC revealed plans to open stores in Utah and Michigan for the first time; and QuikTrip Corp. made its entrance into Tennessee and Louisiana.

8) Kwik Trip Unveils New Store Type

Kwik Trip Inc. is growing its family of brands with the launch of Kwik Spirits. The new store format features a wide variety of products such as wine, liquor, beer and tobacco, including humidor cigars, roll-your-own, chewing tobacco, vape products and cigarettes.

9) Select Louisiana Circle K Stores Transitioning to Kangaroo Express Banner

As part of its network optimization initiative, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is franchising several locations in Louisiana. The roughly dozen convenience stores currently carry the Circle K banner, but will change to franchised Kangaroo Express locations over the coming months.

10) Love's Lays Out Growth Plan for 2022

Love's Travel Stops announced plans to open more than 40 locations and add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces in 2022. These new locations are expected to add 3,000 jobs. Other goals for the year include opening more than 20 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations, continuing to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features, and expanding the Love's-branded product line.