Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of November 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — Readers were interested in a wide variety of industry issues last month, from footprint expansions to acquisitions to updates on the federal vaccine mandate. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of November, based on reader views:

1) Diesel Fuel Shortage Hurting Truck Stops

Outlets of major truck stop chains across the country started limiting the number of gallons a hauler could purchase in a single transaction. TravelCenters of America and Pilot Co. were among the companies to set restrictions.

2) Three Beverage Trends to Watch for in 2022

Flavorman predicted that retailers should keep an eye on three trends this year: big & bold flavor profiles that differentiate beverages from the competition; guilt-free indulgence, including drinks made with juice and full sugar; and a return to simplicity, with the "clean label" trend serving as evidence that quality of ingredients, not quantity, is shaping consumer perceptions of the value of a beverage.

3) Wawa Brings Back 'Free Coffee Tuesdays' for Rewards Members

Through the popular campaign, Wawa Rewards members were able to enjoy a bonus reward of one free, any-size, self-serve or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday in November and December. The retailer brought the program back based on the "overwhelming" positive response to previous versions of the campaign.

4) Appeals Court Declines to Lift Stay on Federal Vaccine Mandate

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District in New Orleans declined to lift its emergency stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) emergency temporary standard requiring employees companies with 100 or more employees be vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. Unvaccinated employees would be required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week and wear a mask.

5) Massachusetts' Landmark Flavored Tobacco Products Ban in Question

Several bills before the Public Health Committee include resuming sales of menthol cigarettes and authorizing some flavored products that federal regulators cleared for marketing. One pair of bills would rewrite the flavor ban to limit it to electronic nicotine delivery systems. Supporters are also pushing to repeal the ban on menthol cigarettes.

6) Sprint Food Stores Agrees to Sell Chain to EG Group

EG Group is expanding its presence in two additional states after entering an asset purchase agreement with Sprint Food Stores Inc. It will will pick up all 34 company-operated fuel and convenience store locations in Georgia and South Carolina from Sprint, as well as the proprietary Sprint Kitchen foodservice brand.

7) QuikTrip Grows Travel Center Network in Arkansas

QuikTrip Corp. added to its network of remote travel centers with the opening of two new locations in the Little Rock, Ark., area. The operator opened a site at 12115 Otter Creek Road on Oct. 14, followed by another travel center at 18804 MacArthur Drive on Nov. 4.

8) RaceTrac Opens Its First Location in Kentucky Open

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. expanded its footprint to the state of Kentucky with the opening of a travel center at 813 E. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown, near the junction of Interstate 65 and Highway 61. The location will serve more than 6,000 professional drivers and workers who pass through daily, offering everything they need to refuel and recharge.

9) Parkland to Nearly Double Its U.S. Retail Business via Acquisition

Parkland Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Parkland USA, will pick up Urbieta Oil Co. and its certain affiliates. The deal includes 94 locations, including the real estate purchase of 54 strategic sites. It also complements Parkland's existing Florida commercial business by establishing a large retail and convenience growth platform with high-quality real estate in Miami, the company stated.

10) White House Announces Details of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

On Nov. 4, OSHA revealed the details of its planned requirement for larger employers to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated or tests weekly for COVID-19. The rule, according to a briefing from the White House, covers 84 million employees who would have until Jan. 4 to get their final vaccination dose — either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson. The weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees kicks in after that date.