Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of October 2024

4) Seven & i Investor Urges Due Diligence With Acquisition Bid

In an Oct. 15 letter, Artisan Partners stated that Seven & i's intention to split into two companies comes "too little, too late." The letter also stated that Seven & i should make public the names of members of the special committee created to evaluate Couche-Tard's offer.

5) Sheetz Breaks Ground on Third Distribution Center

The $169 million distribution facility will support the convenience store chain in Ohio and Michigan in the coming years. The facility is projected to open in 2026 and is slated to create approximately 700 new jobs over the next five years.

6) New Food & Beverage Products Stand Out at the 2024 NACS Show

With the 2024 NACS Show wrapped, NACS announced the top products that piqued the interest of show attendees in the Cool New Products Preview Room. The room was organized into products for facility operations; foodservice; fuel equipment and services; in-store merchandise; and technology.

7) Couche-Tard Executives Ramp Up Pursuit of 7-Eleven's Parent Company

Company leadership asserted that its proposed offer is a better deal than Seven & i's current breakup plan during a trip to Japan. The reported $47 billion offer provides certainty and would make it through both the financing process and antitrust regulatory hurdles in the United States, according to the executive team.

8) PHOTO GALLERY: The Spinx Co. Opens Doors to New Concept Store

The Spinx Co. held a grand opening for the Spinx Market & Eatery, a new concept from the convenience store operator. The store offers an elevated shopping experience that features local food and beverage partnerships.

9) Nouria Inks Acquisition Deal for Enmarket

The retailer signed a definitive agreement to acquire Enmarket from its parent company, Colonial Group. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nouria's strategic expansion, positioning the company to serve new markets, the chain said.

10) Delek US Wraps Up Sale of Retail Assets

The company officially exited retail operations selling 100% of equity interests in the Delek subsidiaries that operate its retail business, Delek US Retail, to a subsidiary of FEMSA. The deal, which was announced on Aug. 1, carried a $385 million price tag.