Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of September 2024

4) Parkland to Divest Florida Business

The company's Florida business includes approximately 100 retail sites, nine cardlock facilities and four bulk storage plants and warehouses. Parkland reportedly expects to exit the state within the next 12 to 18 months.

5) Seven & i Holdings Reportedly to Push Back on Couche-Tard's Bid Price

The company found that Couche-Tard's initial offer undervalued Seven & i and did not serve the best interests of its shareholders. Couche-Tard's preliminary, nonbinding takeover proposal was reportedly around $40 billion.

6) Three C-store Operators Rank Among the Best Workplaces in Retail for 2024

In the large business category on Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list, Sheetz Inc. ranked No. 2 while The Spinx Co. ranked No. 9. The Wills Group, parent company to Dash In convenience stores, ranked No. 9 in the small/medium business category.

7) Seven & i Holdings Rejects Couche-Tard's $39B Proposal

In response to the initial proposal, the Seven & i board formed a special committee composed solely of independent outside directors to review the takeover bid. Based on its recommendations, the board voted unanimously to reject the proposal.

8) Amber Energy Named Winning Bidder for CITGO

The company was selected by Robert Pincus, the special master appointed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, to oversee the sale. CITGO plans to focus on operational improvements, strategic growth efforts and more.

9) Maverick Travel Center Gets New Owner

Situated at 14100 South Highway 281 in Santo, Texas, the location experiences heavy traffic and serves as a one-stop destination for food, fuel and Texas souvenirs. The sale did not include an existing fuel contract, providing the buyers with the opportunity to optimize future fuel operations.

10) Casey's Spices Up Its Pizza Menu

The convenience retailer is spicing up football season with the all-new Jalapeño Popper Pizza. The specialty pie turns a favorite game-day appetizer into a full entrée.